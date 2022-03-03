Business Vietnam highly attractive to all types of businesses: Vietnam Briefing Vietnam has become an increasingly attractive place for businesses of all types, given the country’s growing consumer class and dynamic workforce, according to the newswire Vietnam Briefing.

Business Electronics producer adds over 305 mln USD in investment to Bac Ninh facility The northern province of Bac Ninh on March 3 officially licensed electronics manufacturer Goertek Vina a to raise its investment in its facility at Que Vo Industrial Park to 565.7 million USD from 260 million USD.

Business Hai Phong has new logistics centre KM Cargo Services (KMCS), a new logistics centre covering an area of 2 hectares, has been established at Dinh Vu Industrial Park in Hai An District, the northern port city of Hai Phong.

Business Retail giants expand pharmaceutical market reach Retail giants have begun to ramp up investments in the pharmaceutical market, fueling the race for market dominance.