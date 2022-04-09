Ministry moves to enhance economic, trade ties with European, American partners
Delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade will focus on solutions to tighten Vietnam’s economic and trade relations with European and American partners, Minister Nguyen Hong Dien has affirmed.
Speaking at a recent meeting with partners from Europe and the Americas, Dien told participants that his ministry will maintain the flexible and effective implementation of the dual goal of COVID-19 prevention and control and economic recovery and development in the new normal.
Attention will be paid to helping enterprises overcome difficulties and develop production and business, facilitating goods circulation and import and export, and developing the smart manufacturing industry.
The sector will encourage the development of clean and renewable energies and form major energy centres, and focus on measures to diversify market and imported and exported commodities, bring into full play the signed free trade agreements, and develop e-commerce.
To successfully implement theses solutions, in addition to its own efforts, the ministry wants to receive close and effective cooperation and support from both domestic and foreign partners, including those from Europe and America, Dien added.
Ambassadors, and representatives from organisations, associations and businesses from the two regions showed their willingness to be trusted partners and boost collaboration for common growth and prosperity.
On this occasion, delegates visited an exhibition of Vietnam’s outstanding products in fields of industry, energy and export./.