Ministry not putting 6,800 MW of coal-fired power in draft power plan
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has submitted a proposal to the Government on the approval of the draft National Power Development Plan VIII for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, in which it continues to exclude 6,800 MW of coal-fired power.
Vung Ang thermo-power plant - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
As of late September, Vietnam had 39 operating coal-fired power plants with a total capacity of 24,674 MW.
Besides, there are seven coal projects with a combined capacity of 6.992 MW whose construction is underway or in the preparation process.
Meanwhile, five others which have a total capacity of 6,800 MW are facing difficulties in implementing and preparing capital, namely Cong Thanh, Quang Tri, Song Hau II, Nam Dinh 1 and Vinh Tan III.
On October 4-6, the ministry held working sessions with five investors of these mentioned-above projects, requesting them to provide specific written commitments from lenders no later than October 30, if they do not stop their projects.
However, the ministry held that it would be very difficult for these projects to continue being carried out, which is why it decides not to put them in the draft power plan, and compensate the cut with other power sources, mainly wind power and biomass.
Considering the power transition trend in the world, the National Power Development Plan VIII envisions the phasing out of coal and gas-fired power plants by 2050.
Wind and solar power projects serving the production of hydro will be given priority in the plan./.