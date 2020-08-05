Business Vietnam works to boost longan exports to China Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh on August 5 worked with Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam Hu Suo Jin to boost exports of farm produce, especially longan, to China.

Business Central bank approves ACB's plan to raise charter capital The State Bank of Vietnam has approved the Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)’s plan to raise its charter capital from 16.6 trillion VND (721 million USD) to 21.6 trillion VND (938.3 million USD).

Business Vietnam receives positive global exports outlook Vietnam is expected to continue growing its share of global exports despite decline amid the resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic after three months of no local transmissions, according to an HSBC report.

Business Vietsovpetro exploits 500 million cubic metres of gas at Thien Ung field The Russia-Vietnam oil and gas joint venture (Vietsovpetro) has pumped up 500 million cubic metres of gas from Thien Ung field, which has been in operation since late 2016.