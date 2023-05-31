Society Pilot of eID accounts for air passengers to start from June 1 The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on May 31 asked agencies to pilot the use of level 2 electronic identification (eID) authentication for air passengers at airports nationwide from June 1.

Society An Giang to build more freshwater reservoirs The Mekong Delta province of An Giang will build three new reservoirs to store freshwater to cope with a shortage of clean water and ensure local residents' quality of life.

Society Localities in Mekong Delta augment efforts against IUU fishing In efforts to persuade the European Commission to lift the “yellow card” warning, localities in the Mekong Delta have been taking strong and concerted measures to eradicate illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and help the fisheries sector develop sustainably.

Society Exhibition showcases press materials on Buddhism More than 100 press photos and materials involved Buddhist events published between 1963 and now are on display at an exhibition opened in Ho Chi Minh City on May 30.