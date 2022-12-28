Business Workshop discusses ways for industrial development in Vietnam The Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) in collaboration with the Jakarta-based Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) held a workshop on industrial development in Vietnam in Hanoi on December 28.

Business Industrial sector reports 9% growth in 2022 Vietnam's industrial sector grew by 9% in 2022, according to a report published on Monday by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Real estate absorbs over 4.4 billion USD in FDI Foreign direct investment (FDI) in real estate topped 4.4 billion USD as of December 20, accounting for over 16% of the total FDI capital registered in Vietnam, and up 1.8 billion USD year-on-year.

Business Price management greatly contributes to inflation control: Deputy PM Inflation has so far been controlled in line with the set target, and the macro-economic situation stabilised with major balances of the economy ensured, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai said at the year-end meeting of the Price Management Steering Committee on December 28.