ASEAN Vietnam becomes largest ASEAN trading partner of Cambodia Vietnam became the largest trading partner of Cambodia among ASEAN members in the first five months of this year. Trade between the two neighboring countries made up nearly 50% of the total between Cambodia and the grouping during the period.

Business Vietjet Air to run 17 weekly flights on Vietnam-Australia routes Budget carrier Vietjet Air plans to gradually increase the frequency of its round-trip flights between Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City and Australia to 17 per week in a bid to meet high travel demand during the peak season.

Business Border gates in Lang Son province maintain regular operations Five border gates, namely Chi Ma, Huu Nghi, Tan Thanh, Coc Nam and Dong Dang, in the northern province of Lang Son have maintained their stable operations, with more than 1,000 vehicles handled each day, according to the Management Board of the Dong Dang - Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone.

Business Vietnam Airlines transports fresh lychee to 7 countries in Europe, Asia The volume of the fresh lychee exports transported by Vietnam Airlines flights in May, June and the beginning of July increased by 200% over the same period last year.