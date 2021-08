Treating a COVID-19 patient (Source: VNA)

– The Ministry of Health on August 21 allowed the distribution of 30,000 more vials of the antiviral drug Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients in a number of localities.Recipients include 11 hospitals, 12 departments of health in cities and provinces consisting of HCM City, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Tra Vinh, Vinh Long, Da Nang, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, Soc Trang, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Hau Giang, and the health division of the Military Medicine Department.Earlier, 10,000 vials were distributed on August 8 for Ho Chi Minh City and a number of southern provinces. Another 30,000 vials of the drug were recently distributed on August 17 for 17 hospitals and health departments in the south.