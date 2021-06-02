Astra Zeneca Vaccine. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, June 2 (VNA) - The Ministry of Health (MoH) has released a list of 36 companies and organisations licensed to import and sell vaccines.

Units, businesses, and localities that want to buy COVID-19 vaccines can contact the vaccine providers named in the list.

The MoH encourages localities, businesses and organisations to participate in seeking vaccine supplies so that more people will have access to COVID-19 vaccines at the earliest time possible, according to Minister Nguyen Thanh Long.

The ministry said it will cut processing time for administrative procedures while ensuring the quality and safety of vaccines and prevent any adulteration.

It also advised localities, companies and organisations to work directly with vaccine producers or authorised agents to avoid fraud./.