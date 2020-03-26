Ministry of Health calls for testing kit donation and imports
The Ministry of Health has called on local units and companies to import or look for sponsorship and donation of internationally-made medical equipment and SARS-CoV-2 testing kits.
Doctors conduct SARS-CoV-2 tests at the General Hospital of Phu Yen province. (Photo: VNA)
The domestic units were also encouraged to locally manufacture more medical devices and testing kits to meet Vietnam’s increasing testing demand.
The ministry will verify quality of the imported or donated testing kits to soon put them into use.
According to the Vietnamese Law on Foreign Trade Management, imported products must have Certificate of Free Sale (CFS) showing the products are approved for sale.
However, the ministry said most of the virus testing kits have certificates of use in the manufacturing country in emergency cases only, but do not have sale certificates in that country.
Companies are allowed to import samples of medical device and testing kits which have CFS in other countries.
After they are tested by the Ministry of Health, it will issue legal import documents and allow imports in large quantity.
Kits manufactured by domestic companies will also be tested by the ministry./.