Health HCM City strives to keep number of COVID-19 cases within 300 Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has asked relevant agencies to further strengthen COVID-19 prevention and control measures so that the number of cases in the city is contained within 300.

Health Seven new patients add up to 148 COVID-19 cases in Vietnam The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has reached 148 after the Ministry of Health confirmed seven more cases, including five Vietnamese, one South African and one French, on March 26 morning.

Health Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases now 141 The Ministry of Health on March 25 evening confirmed seven more cases who tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in Vietnam to 141 so far.