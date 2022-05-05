Ministry of Health inspects COVID-19 control in Bac Ninh before SEA Games
A Ministry of Health (MoH) delegation led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Truong Son inspected health services and COVID-19 control measures arranged by Bac Ninh as a host of sport events of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Inspecting medical services at Bac Ninh's multi-purpose gymnasium (Photo: VNA)Bac Ninh (VNA) - A Ministry of Health (MoH) delegation led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Truong Son inspected health services and COVID-19 control measures arranged by Bac Ninh as a host of sport events of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
As instructed by the MoH, the northern province has increased supply of COVID-19 test kits and established 10 teams to supervise virus control measures and ensure sanitation at competition and athletes’ accommodation venues.
Health workers, medicines, and medical equipment will also be made available day and night at competition venues and hotels where athletes stay in case of emergency. The Bac Ninh General Hospital and the Tu Son City Medical Centre are designated to provide health care services and treatment for athletes, coaches, referees, and sport officials during the games.
Deputy Minister Son highly spoke of Bac Ninh’s efforts to prepare for SEA Games 31 in terms of medical services, urging the province to continue reviewing and examining the preparatory works.
The province must make its personnel and medical supplies ready for any emergency and properly organise testing to timely detect COVID-19 cases, he said.
It must also guarantee food safety and security for athletes and guests during SEA Games 31, he added./.