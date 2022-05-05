Society ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 5.

Society Fundraising held in South Africa to support islanders, solders in Truong Sa The Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa on May 4 held a fundraising event to support soldiers and islanders in Truong Sa island district and DK1 Platform, helping to safeguard Vietnam's sovereignty over seas and islands.

Society Project to help Vietnam produce quality population data for policy making, implementation A project debuted on May 5 to support Vietnamese agencies in producing and utilising quality population data for the formulation and implementation of socio-economic development policies, strategies, and programmes.

Society SEA Games 31: Hanoi announces traffic management plan serving sport events Police in Hanoi, a venue of myriad events within the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games, have issued a related plan to manage traffic for all types of vehicles.