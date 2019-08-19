Astrid Bant, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)’s Representative in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

– The Ministry of Home Affairs on August 19 presented a “For the cause of the State organisation sector” insignia to Astrid Bant, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)’s Representative in Vietnam, in recognition of her contributions during her tenure in Vietnam.Speaking at the event, Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan said the UNFPA and the ministry inked a cooperation programme in 2012, laying a firm and long-term foundation for their collaboration.He highlighted the project “Capacity support for the implementation of the National Youth Development Strategy 2011-2020,” which has helped Vietnam effectively complete targets set in the strategy, regarding health care, productive health, HIV prevention and fight against gender-based violence among youths.The UNFPA has also partnered with the ministry in another project that aims to support the Vietnamese Government in building and supervising the implementation of policies on youth development from December 2017 to December 2021, Tan said.He lauded Bant’s assistance to the ministry in the building, issuance and implementation of policies and laws on young people, including the amended law on youth.For her part, Bant said the UNFPA has given the top priority to comprehensive youth development and wishes to cooperate with the ministry for a long term in this sphere.-VNA