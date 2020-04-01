Business Hanoi ensures sufficient supply of goods for people Hanoi ensures sufficient supply of goods for residents as the capital city started a two-week nationwide social distancing order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tran Thi Phuong Lan, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Reference exchange rate revised down on April 1 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,232 VND per USD on April 1, down 3 VND from the previous day.

Business PM: rice exports must be controlled to ensure food security Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that in the current situation, rice exports should be controlled to ensure food security in line with the Government’s Decree No.107.

Business Airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam from April 1 The Ministry of Transport has asked airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam as from 00:00 of April 1 until the end of April 15 as part of measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.