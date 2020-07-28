

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) held a teleconference in Hanoi on July 28 to review its six-month performance and outline tasks for the remaining months of this year.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said despite COVID-19, the Vietnamese economy still posted a positive growth with exports and social welfare ensured. However, challenges remain ahead, requiring strenuous efforts and flexible and suitable measures to achieve the highest growth this year.

Head of the MPI’s Department of National Economic Issues Do Thanh Trung attributed a 1.81 percent economic growth to the Government’s effective and sound leadership as well as efforts by ministries, agencies and localities.

The business climate as well as national competitiveness have been improved, he said, adding that the Government also requested speeding up the disbursement of public capital to ensure projects’ progress.

Between now and the year-end, the MPI will work closely with ministries, agencies and localities to closely grasp the socio-economic performance, thus offering timely consultancy to the Government.

It will also devise the 2021-2025 mid-term public investment plan and decrees guiding the enforcement of the Law on Investment, the Business Law and the Law on Public-Private Partnership. At the same time, it will also improve the efficiency of the drafting of bills, draw more foreign investment and build a national strategy on foreign investment cooperation for the 2021-2030 period, he said.

Concluding the event, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung asked units to realise the public investment plan, step up public capital disbursement and prepare for the 2021-2025 economic development plan.

The MPI will improve its professional efficiency and continue simplifying procedures in support of businesses, with the aim of achieving the highest results this year, he said./.