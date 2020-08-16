Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security was awarded a first-class Military Exploit Order at a ceremony held in Hanoi on August 16 to mark its 75th traditional day (August 19) and the 15th anniversary of “All people protect national security” festival (August 19).

Chaired by Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam, the event saw the presence of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former President Tran Duc Luong, former PM Nguyen Tan Dung, former National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Van An, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong, among others.

Speaking at the event, PM Phuc hailed the public security force for fulfilling assigned tasks, making great contributions to the country’s achievements.

He expressed profound gratitude to generations of public security officers and soldiers in the process of protecting national independence and freedom, and ensuring social security and order.

In any circumstances, the public security force must well protect the Party and State, socialism, national security, social safety and order, helping to safeguard territorial sovereignty, maintaining socio-political stability and creating an environment of peace, security and order for national development.

He emphasised the need to ensure the absolute, comprehensive and direct leadership of the Party, the command of the State President and the unified management of the Government on the public secuirty force in any situation.

In the immediate future, they must thoroughly prepare for the 7th Party Congress of the Central Public Security Organisation, contributing to the success of the 13th National Party Congress, PM Phuc said, adding that the force has to listen to public opinions and serve as a solid mainstay for people in hard times.

It is a must to fight red tape behaviours, create favourable conditions for the public to join the movement “All people protect national security”, and strengthen people’s security posture in the cause of national construction and defence in the new situation, he said.

The Central Public Security Committee, the Ministry of Public Security and public security forces of localities were required to continue improving the efficiency of strategic consultations to the Party and State, Party committees and authorities as well as State management on national interests and security, and social order, he said.

The PM tasked the force with defeating all sabotage plots, peaceful evolution and riots by hostile forces, ensuring cyber and socio-economic security and security in strategic areas, protect the absolute safety of key targets and important political events, firstly the Party Congresses at all levels and the 13th National Party Congress.

At the same time, the force must crack down on and push back crimes, and promptly deal with cases under the direction of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption Prevention and Control, he said.

Party units at all levels in the public security force were asked to continue effectively following the Resolution adopted by the fourth plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee in combination with the campaign on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thought, morality and lifestyle, so as to drive back degradation in political thought and signs of self-evolution and self-transformation.



Each public security officer and soldier must continually improve political mettle and professional expertise, and fully grasp Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh Thought, and Party and State policies and guidelines regarding their work, he said.

Earlier the same day, a delegation from the Central Public Security Committee and the Ministry of Public Security paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and war heroes and martyrs at the monument dedicated to them on Bac Son street in Hanoi.

They pledged to raise their sense of responsibility, accomplish tasks assigned by the Party, State and people, thus contributing to the cause of national construction and defence./.