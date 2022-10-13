Ministry of Public Security leaders hold meeting with UN peacekeepers
Leaders of the Ministry of Public Security held a meeting in Hanoi on October 13 with three police officers who are going to join the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.
Deputy Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang said that this is a new task that the public security force is getting engaged in.
He asked the ministry’s first peacekeepers to uphold the honour and pride and make efforts to fulfill their assigned tasks and contribute to maintaining peace in the region and the world.
He also requested them to strictly abide by the regulations of the UN, the host country and Ministry of Public Security; work closely with Vietnamese military peacekeepers in South Sudan; and regularly keep in touch with the ministry’s permanent office on UN peacekeeping operations.
On behalf of the three peacekeepers, Lieut. Col. Luong Thi Tra Vinh said they are honoured and proud to represent the Vietnamese country, people and the Vietnamese People's Public Security force to perform this important international task.
She vowed to exert every effort to fulfill all assigned tasks./.