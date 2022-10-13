Politics Vietnamese, Chinese border officers hold online talks A delegation from 11 border stations in the northern province of Lang Son held an online talk with a delegation of border guards from Chongzou city in China on October 13.

Politics Vietnamese, Japanese communist parties hold theoretical exchange Officials of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) convened their 10th theoretical exchange workshop in Tokyo on October 13.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 13 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 13.

Politics PM meets voters in Can Tho city Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met nearly 800 voters in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on October 13, during which he answered many questions and requests regarding various areas.