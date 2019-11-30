Society Essex lorry incident: Bodies, ashes of remaining victims brought home The bodies and ashes of the remaining 23 victims in the Essex lorry incident arrived at Noi Bai international airport, Hanoi on November 30.

Society PM calls for greater efforts in coping with natural disasters Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called for more efforts from forces tasked with coping with natural disaster and rescue work to better perform their duty in the coming time.

Society Book collection “Ho Chi Minh with India” debuts in Hanoi A book collection entitled “Ho Chi Minh with India”, recently published in Vietnam and India, was introduced in Hanoi on November 29 in both Vietnamese and English.

Society First Global Women’s Leadership Summit 2019 held The first Global Women’s Leadership Summit 2019 was held in Seoul on November 28 to honour women’s role in social and economic activities at present.