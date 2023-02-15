Business Vietnamese, Dutch firms look to step up business cooperation The Dutch Business Association Vietnam (DBAV) and the Netherlands-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) have jointly hosted a get-together in Amsterdam for representatives of Dutch businesses operating in Vietnam and Vietnamese firms investing in the Netherlands.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on Feb. 15 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,631 VND/USD on February 15, up 1 VND from the previous day.

Videos Developing ancient Shan Tuyet tea brands At an altitude of some 1,800 metres above sea level, Ta Xua commune in Bac Yen district, Son La province, is home to a rare and valuable type of ancient tea called Shan Tuyet. Local authorities and tea growers are now working to promote the tea brand among domestic and foreign consumers.