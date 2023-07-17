Business More investment needed in agriculture logistics services Logistics services are driving up added values of the domestic agriculture sector which has been developing quickly over the past years with an annual growth rate of 14-16%.

Business Reference exchange rate down 19 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,701 VND/USD on July 17, down 19 VND from the last working day of the previous week (July 14).