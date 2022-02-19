From left Nguyen Thi Huong Lan, Do Hoang Tung, Le Tuan Anh, Luu Tuan Dung. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has asked the Ministry of Transport (MoT) to provide a list of "rescue" flights to repatriate Vietnamese citizens stranded overseas to serve its probe into a case of taking bribes at the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The MoT was requested to direct subordinate units to provide the names of airlines, flight numbers, take-off and landing airports as well as businesses that were authorised to operate these flights, the agency said in a document sent to the ministry.



The list of citizens returning from abroad on "rescue" flights and contracts, payment costs of each flight, and conditions for citizens to return home on these flights should be clarified.



The Ministry of Public Security also asked the MoT to hand over a list of individuals who are working at the MoT and in charge of approving airlines and businesses that conducted "combo" (with fees) and "rescue" flights which are free of charge.



Earlier, the Investigation Police Agency had issued decisions to start legal proceedings against and arrest four officials of the Consular Department for “taking bribes” in line with Article 354 of the Penal Code.



The four are Nguyen Thi Huong Lan, born in 1974, Director of the Consular Department; Do Hoang Tung, born in 1980, Deputy Director of the Consular Department; Le Tuan Anh, born in 1982, chief of the department’s office; and Luu Tuan Dung, born in 1987, deputy head of the citizen protection desk at the department.



They were accused of seeking personal gain in licensing some companies that organised flights to take Vietnamese citizens abroad home./.