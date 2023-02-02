Society “Brave Youth” Badge presented to pilot killed in military aircraft crash The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee on February 1 decided to present the “Brave Youth” Badge posthumously to pilot Tran Ngoc Duy who died in a military training aircraft crash one day ago.

Society PM to hold dialogue with young people in March Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will hold a dialogue with young people in Hanoi on March 26, the Government Office has announced.