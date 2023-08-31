Environment Dong Nai conserves wild elephants towards harmonious coexistence A seminar took place in the southern province of Dong Nai on August 30 to assess the local pilot wild elephant conservation programme towards harmonious coexistence.

Environment Typhoon Saola enters East Sea Typhoon Saola entered the northeastern waters north of the East Sea on August 30 afternoon, becoming the third storm hitting the area this year, said the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting.

Environment Conservation of Ha Long Bay iconic rocks to comply with world convention: Authority Authorities are quickly taking measures to minimise direct impacts on and maintain the stability of Hon Trong Mai (Kissing Rocks) in line with Vietnam’s regulations and the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, said the Ha Long Bay Management Board.

Environment Storm Saola to enter East Sea, causing rough seas Tropical Storm Saola, now active in the waters of the northeastern coast of Luzon island, the Philippines, is forecast to enter the East Sea on August 31, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting.