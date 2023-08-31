Ministry orders actions in response to World Cleanup Day 2023
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has demanded activities be held in response to the World Cleanup Day 2023 (September 16).
Young people clean up a beach in Quy Nhon city, Binh Dinh province. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The MoNRE sent the written request to ministries, sectors, socio-political organisations, provincial-level People’s Committees, and relevant agencies, organisations and units on August 30.
It asked for the continuation of community movements such as cleaning up the environment, planting trees, and improving the environment in urban and residential areas.
Agencies and localities were urged to step up communications and education to raise public awareness of protecting the environment, sorting waste at source, reducing waste disposal, boosting waste reuse and recycling, and not using single-use plastic products or non-biodegradable plastic bags.
They were also told to encourage the use of environmentally friendly alternatives and bolster the communications about the World Cleanup Day campaign nationwide.
The MoNRE also requested exemplars, good models, initiatives, and effective measures for environmental protection be multiplied, and the collectives and individuals with outstanding achievements in the field rewarded.
Information about the World Cleanup Day 2023 campaign can be found on the MoNRE portal at http://www.monre.gov.vn/, and the website of the centre for natural resources and environment communications at https://monremedia.vn/.
The World Cleanup Day, initiated by Australia, was launched globally by the United Nations Environment Programme in 1993. It is held on the third Saturday of September annually.
Vietnam has organised events in response to the Day since 1994. The MoNRE is the body in charge of coordinating response activities. This campaign has been strongly supported by ministries, sectors, and organisations from central to local levels, helping promote the community’s awareness of and actions in environmental protection./.