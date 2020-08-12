Society Border guard force plays key role in COVID-19 prevention: Deputy PM Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam affirmed the key role of the military, including the border guard force, in battling COVID-19 during a working session with the Border Guard High Command on August 11.

Society Over 1,450 stranded tourists to return to Hanoi, HCM City from Da Nang As many as 1,453 tourists stranded in Da Nang due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the central city will be flown back to Hanoi and HCM City on August 12-14, announced the city’s Department of Tourism.

Society Suspension of Hanoi Chairman linked with three legal cases Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung was suspended from duties for 90 days for the verification and investigation to clarify his responsibility regarding three legal cases, said the Ministry of Public Security spokesperson Major General To An Xo.

Society Korean man arrested for swindling 3.5 million USD from investors The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Procuracy announced on August 11 that it has approved decisions on commencing criminal proceedings against and arresting a Korean man and a Vietnamese woman on charges of “swindling to appropriate assets.”