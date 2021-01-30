Society Quang Ninh: Dong Trieu town put under social distancing order for 25 days The town of Dong Trieu in northern Quang Ninh province will be subject to social distancing measures over the next 25 days, according to an official dispatch from the provincial People’s Committee on January 29.

Society Best conditions possible provided to foreign media during Congress: Spokesperson Different plans have been designed to respond to all circumstances, including a worst-case scenario, that could happen to reporters as they cover the ongoing 13th National Party Congress amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Society Tet gifts presented to poor families in Dong Nai, Hau Giang The People’s Committee in southern Dong Nai province has decided to earmark 200 billion VND (8.69 million USD) to support veteran revolutionaries, poor households, and the homeless ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society Aviation authority sets up COVID-19 hotline The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has set up a hotline, on 024 3872 7912, to address bottlenecks in the implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures.