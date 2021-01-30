Ministry orders halt of mass religious gatherings in COVID-19 hotspots
Religious establishments in Hai Duong province’s Chi Linh city and Quang Ninh province’s Dong Trieu township, where many COVID-19 cases were detected in the past few days , must cancel all religious activities with crowded gatherings, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official dispatch issued on January 29.
In a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic, religious dignitaries, practitioners, and followers have to wear masks and keep a distance of at least 2 metres to each other at religious establishments.
The ministry requested the religious establishments in Chi Linh city and Dong Trieu township to strictly comply with the Prime Minister’s Decree 16/CT-TTg on conducting urgent COVID-19 prevention and control measures. This means that they must stay at home for 21 days starting on January 28 and only leave their houses when necessary to buy food, medicines, and go to hospital, or in other emergency situations.
Social distancing was imposed in Chi Linh city from 12 pm on January 28, while the town of Dong Trieu is subject to social distancing measures from midday on January 29 to midday on February 23./.