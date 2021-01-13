Ministry orders suspending flights from UK, South Africa over COVID variants fear
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi3 (VNA) - The Ministry of Transport has required the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to temporarily suspend the licensing of flights from countries and territories harbouring new COVID-19 variants that spread faster, first of all those from the UK and South Africa.
In a recent dispatch, the ministry also requested that Vietnamese and foreign airlines strictly adhere to pandemic prevention and control regulations before, during, and after each flight.
Face masks are mandatory for drivers and customer service staff at ports, airports, and railway and bus stations, and on public transport.
The Vietnam Maritime Administration, meanwhile, has been asked to coordinate with relevant localities to tightly monitor the activities of sailors and passengers at ports.
All transport units will continue to ban unnecessary mass gatherings, while the organisation of events that involve interaction with people from overseas must seek advice from competent medical agencies before proceeding./.