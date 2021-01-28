Ministry orders temporary close of Quang Ninh-based Van Don airport
The Van Don international airport (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Transport on January 28 decided to close down the Van Don international airport in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh for 15 days after many locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19 was confirmed on the same day.
The closure will last from 12 pm on January 29 to 12 pm on February 13.
Earlier, in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the Northern Airport Authority imposed a 24-hour shutdown on the airport starting at 12 pm on January 28.
After two cases of community transmission were confirmed late on January 27, an additional 82 more COVID-19 cases were detected in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh on the morning of January 28, including 11 in Quang Ninh./.