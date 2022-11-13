Business Great potential for Vietnam to develop billions-USD ginseng industry: President Vietnam has high potential to develop a ginseng farming and processing industry that generates billions of USD, stated President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the opening of the Lai Chau Ginseng Fair 2022 in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau on November 11.

Business Green office receives increasing attention from investors As workplaces have drawn greater attention of enterprises and employees, investors have focused more on the development of green office in their projects.

Business Infographic Vietnam's digital economy posts fastest growth in SA Vietnam's digital economy is said to boast the fastest growth in the Southeast Asian region with gross merchandise value (GMV) expected to rise 28% year-on-year to 23 billion USD in 2022.

Business Deputy PM receives Swiss business delegation Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai hosted a reception for a Swiss business delegation led by Andreas Gerber, head of Small- and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) Business Switzerland, in Hanoi on November 11.