Society Vietnam makes continuous efforts to fight IUU fishing Over the past four years, the Vietnamese fisheries sector has been implementing recommendations from the European Commission (EC) to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society Hanoi’s modern roundabout intersections An array of modern roads and roundabout intersections have been built across the capital city of Hanoi, making contributions to the local socio-economic development over the past years.

Society PM urges efforts to achieve national target programmes Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked ministries, agencies and localities to take action to drastically and effectively implement national target programmes.