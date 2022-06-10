Ministry plans e-employment records for working-age people
The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) is planning to issue electronic employment records for people of the working age, 15 and above, when they engage in the labour market.
Thanh nien (Young people) Newspaper cited Deputy Minister Le Van Thanh as saying that the ministry has assigned its Department of Employment to develop the record which will serve as a labour database connected with the national database, on the basis of which authorities can easily carry out training, labour assistance, and supply - demand balancing policies.
Director of the department Vu Trong Binh said this kind of record will contain information on the entire working process, capacity, and mobility of all workers in the market. Information will be transformed into QR codes which employers can scan to learn about their employees.
He noted the COVID-19 pandemic has posed many challenges, forcing labour management to change to make adaptation. E-employment records will help enhance transparency in the labour market, including labour recruitment and contracts, as well as in authorities’ management activities.
Besides, workers’ information will be updated on the system, enabling businesses to find labour supply and job seekers to access suitable employers.
Basing on these data, State agencies also can make forecasts about the labour market so as to draft socio-economic development plans while educational - training programmes can be aligned with the market’s demand, according to Binh./.