Society Khanh Hoa province suspends unnecessary services The central province of Khanh Hoa has temporarily closed all establishments providing unnecessary services from 0:00 of March 26 to minimise large gatherings to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Society Bamboo Airways carries European citizens home The first direct flight between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, operated by Bamboo Airways on March 25, carried 204 Czech and 82 other European passengers home and tens of tonnes of medical equipment and materials to support COVID-19 prevention and control in the European country.

Society Noi Bai airport suspends receiving flights carrying Vietnamese citizens from abroad The Ministry of Transport sent an urgent dispatch to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on the suspension of international flights carrying Vietnamese citizens to the Hanoi-based Noi Bai Airport starting from 0:00am on March 26.

Society PM lauds medical staff in COVID-19 fight Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 25 sent a letter to staff of the health care sector lauding their contributions to the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic.