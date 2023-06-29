At the meeting between Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai and President and CEO of Asian Honda Motor & Head of Regional Unit (Asia and Oceania Toshio Kuwahara. (Photo: VNA)

– The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will create the best possible conditions for Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda to operate in the country, Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai affirmed on June 29.At a reception in Hanoi for Toshio Kuwahara, President and CEO of Asian Honda Motor & Head of Regional Unit (Asia and Oceania), Hai hailed Honda Vietnam for its contributions to the Vietnamese economy, especially the auto industry, helping tighten the relations between the two countries.For his part, Toshio thanked the official and the MoIT for their support for Honda Vietnam, presented difficulties facing the company, and raised proposals to help the domestic industry roll out suitable, timely policies in support of manufacturers in general and Honda in particular.Established in 1996, Honda Vietnam Company is a joint venture between Japan Honda Motor Company, Thailand Asian Honda Motor Company and Vietnam Engine and Agricultural Machinery Corporation.Honda Vietnam has one automobile manufacturing plant and three others for motorcycle manufacturing in the Southeast Asian nation./.