Business Thai investors look to explore opportunities in Vietnam A group of large enterprises of Thailand is to make a visit to Vietnam to seek investment opportunities, Kongkiat Opaswongkarn, General Director of Thailand’s Asia Plus Group Holdings PCL said at an event on July 26.

Business Major logistics centre developing in the south of HCM City With the advantages of geographical location and investment plans for land around ports, the 17-hectare Tan Cang-Hiep Phuoc (TCHP) Port situated in Ho Chi Minh City’s Nha Be district has huge potential to become a logistics centre in the south of the city.

Business WB, Japan support greater access to legal services for the poor in Vietnam The World Bank (WB) and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on July 26 signed an agreement on the provision of a 2.5 million USD grant from the Japan Social Development Fund to finance a project that will strengthen the delivery of legal aid services to vulnerable groups in the northern part of Vietnam, focusing on Dien Bien and Yen Bai provinces.