Business Ministry works to ensure enough supply of essential goods Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai on August 3 emphasised the need to ensure the sufficient supply of essential goods for people, especially those in provinces and cities which are applying social distancing measures.

Videos EVFTA - A catalyst for Vietnamese businesses The European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has created a favourable corridor for trade between the two sides and brought new impetus to economic cooperation between Vietnam and the EU. Nguyen Van Thao, head of the Mission of Vietnam to the EU, made the remark in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Business Vietinbank ensures positive business results while enhancing customers support Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank) has posted positive business results in the first half of the year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business HCM City's port stops receiving imports as containers pile up Tan Cang - Cat Lai Port in Ho Chi Minh City’s newly created Thu Duc city will temporarily stop accepting imports by businesses that have suspended production so that it can clear a huge backlog of containers that have piled up.