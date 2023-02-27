Business US asked to help facilitate export of Vietnam’s fresh fruits Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai has called on the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to promote the approval process for irradiation facilities so as to facilitate the export of Vietnam’s fresh fruits to the US.

Business MB Cambodia Bank debuts as commercial lending institution The MB Cambodia Bank, Public limited Company (MB Cambodia) officially launched its services on February 27 as a commercial bank wholly invested by Vietnam’s Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB).

Business VinFast to deliver VF 8 City Edition to US customers from March 1 Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast announced on February 27 that it will start delivery of VF 8 City Edition vehicles to US customers beginning March 1 (or March 2 in Vietnam).

Videos Credit growth projected to reach 14-15% in 2023 The State Bank of Vietnam has expected credit growth to hit 14-15% this year, leaving a possibility that it might adjust the orientation to suit the actual business situation and developments.