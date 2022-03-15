Business Quang Nam: Best preparations made for tourism reopening As Vietnam completely reopens to international tourists from March 15, the central province of Quang Nam has been making the best preparations for welcoming visitors, especially foreign ones, back.

Business Tien Giang province expands organic rice cultivation Go Cong Tay district in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang plans to expand organic rice-growing areas to nearly 200ha this year, as part of the effort to promote the potential of the locality.

Business PM orders support to cashew nut exporters allegedly scammed Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked relevant ministers and the central bank’s governor to coordinate with the Vietnam Cashew Association (VINACAS) and agencies concerned to verify the information that many cashew nut exporters are facing rist of big losses.

Business NovaWorld Phan Thiet impresses visitors with helicopter tour of project Last weekend, NovaWorld Phan Thiet impressed the market with the launch of a project tour by helicopter that takes only 40 minutes to fly from Ho Chi Minh City.