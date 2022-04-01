Business Binh Thuan striving to develop fisheries sustainably Thanks to its effective exploitation of advantages and right investment in fishing, the southcentral province of Binh Thuan province has become one of the major fisheries centres of Vietnam.

Business German firms hope for stronger partnership with Vietnam The German business community have high expectations for stronger economic cooperation with Vietnam after the phone talks between Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on March 31.

Business ENV proposes development of renewable power in northern region Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has proposed to the Government and relevant ministries and sectors a number of measures to ensure power supply, especially in the northern region, including the issuance of mechanisms to develop renewable energy in the region.

Business National Credit Rating Improvement Project by 2030 adopted Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on March 31 signed a decision approving the National Credit Rating Improvement Project by 2030.