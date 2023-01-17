Society Nearly 4,000 traverse Mong Cai int’l border gate Nearly 4,000 people have undergone immigration procedures via Mong Cai international border gate in the northern province of Quang Ninh in 10 days after resuming entry-exit regulations.

Society UN official hails Vietnam’s efforts in caring for children Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), had a meeting on January 16 with UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative on Violence against Children Najat Maalla M’jid who updated Giang on the outcomes of her recent visit to Vietnam and discussed measures to promote bilateral cooperation in the time to come.

Society Overseas Vietnamese in Denmark, Germany celebrate Tet The Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark organised a “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme on January 15 with the participation of more than 200 overseas Vietnamese, representatives of the Denmark-Vietnam Friendship Association and Danish friends as Tet (Lunar New Year), the biggest traditional festival for Vietnamese, is nearing.