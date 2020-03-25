Business Southeast Asia’s largest solar power plant to be built in Ninh Thuan A 450MW solar power plant, the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, will be built in Phuoc Minh commune in the south central province of Ninh Thuan.

Business Ca Mau province works to ease pandemic’s impact on shrimp export As shrimp exporters and farmers in Ca Mau are feeling COVID-19 headwinds, the southernmost province is seeking ways to mitigate impact of the pandemic that is ravaging around the world.

Business Hanoi outlines scenarios for goods supply amid COVID-19 outbreak Hanoi’s Department of Industry and Trade has mapped out four scenarios to ensure the sufficient supply of goods for people in quarantine zones amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Business Commercial banks support COVID-19-hit businesses The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s leaders on March 24 held an online meeting with representatives of 12 joint stock commercial banks on the implementation of measures to support businesses and people affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).