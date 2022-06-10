Ministry proposes removing mandatory COVID-19 travel insurance for arrivals
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has proposed scrapping the 10,000 COVID-19 travel insurance required to enter Vietnam.
International tourists pose for a picture in front of Chua Cau (Pagoda Bridge) in the ancient city of Hoi An.(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has proposed scrapping the 10,000 COVID-19 travel insurance required to enter Vietnam.
The ministry said that treatment for COVID-19 infection is now much less expensive, and most cases do not require long-term hospitalisation.
Considering the situation and eased regulations in COVID-19 prevention and control, the mandatory travel insurance covering coronavirus treatment expenses was no longer necessary, said the proposal.
As per the current Law on Tourism, international tourists entering Vietnam still need travel insurance in case of accidents and illness, which does not include COVID-19 treatment.
Vietnam has reopened its border for international tourism since March 15.
In April and May, requirements for medical declaration and COVID-19 tests have also been removed for international arrivals.
Meanwhile, during the recent third meeting session of the National Assembly (NA), several delegates also suggested putting forward policies to support the recovering tourism industry.
Stating that tourism is one of the driving forces behind economic growth in numerous localities, NA deputy Nguyen Duy Minh from Da Nang city advocated a more open visa policy and expanding the visa exemption list.
He added that Vietnam needed to further promote tourism abroad, encourage investment, and develop night-time tourism and the creative and cultural industries.
Deputy Tran Thi Van from Bac Ninh province agreed that the visa waiver period should be extended from 15 days to 30 days.
She also recommended multiple-entry visas, streamlining travel agencies and tourist procedures, and simplifying the e-visa issuance at border gates.
Van said that promoting Vietnam’s tourism abroad needs a professional communication programme, which would use digital technology and increase the presence of the country’s image so that international visitors can easily find information on travelling in Vietnam from anywhere.
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung said that in the near future, the tourism sector would continue to submit proposals to the Government to address the issues on visas while also revamping its products, striving toward green tourism in accordance with the Visit Vietnam Year 2022.
“Community tourism, marine tourism, and leisure tourism are the strengths Vietnam will focus on this summer,” said Hung.
The whole industry will also continue to review and improve its human resources, upgrading and promoting destinations and digitalising tourism to achieve the goal of welcoming 5 million international arrivals to Vietnam this year.
The country welcomed more than 365,300 foreign tourists in the first five months of 2022./.