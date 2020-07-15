Business CAAV takes solutions to reduce congestion and flight cancellation The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has issued official dispatch No 2947/CHK-VTHK requiring regional airport authorities and airlines to perform their tasks in the phase of renovating and upgrading the runway and taxiway systems at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports.

Business Ministry moves to retrieve peppercorn exports stuck in Nepal The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is working with Nepalese authorities to bring home 58 containers of peppercorn stuck in the country after it recently banned imports of the commodity.

Business Vietnam receives first coal batch imported from the US The Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company, a member of the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation (Vinacomin), has received the first batch of more than 21,700 tonnes of coal imported from the US.

Business More loans to enjoy restructured repayment periods The State Bank of Vietnam is drafting amendments to a circular that restructures repayment periods, waives and reduces interest rates and fees and maintains debt classification to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure more receive the support.