It suggested flights to priority areas, including Guangzhou (China), Seoul (Republic of Korea), Tokyo (Japan), Taiwan (China), Vientiane (Laos), and Phnom Penh (Cambodia) be re-opened, with one flight per week for each.

In line with these plans, each week will see between 2,500 and 3,000 passengers enter the country.

The Ministry of Transport, therefore, has assigned the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to work with partners to discuss conditions for the transport of passengers between the two sides.

The first flight is expected to take off in early August.

According to the ministry, all international airports in Vietnam have returned to normal operations.

Foreign airlines such as Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines resumed international routes from and to Vietnam in June. Meanwhile, Emirates, Qatar Airways, China Airlines, Eva Airways, Asiana Airlines, and Korean Air resumed flights from and to Vietnam this month./.

VNA