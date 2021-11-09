Ministry proposes resumption of int'l flights to 15 countries and territories
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Transport has proposed reopening international flights to 15 countries and territories in the world in three phases.
According to a report submitted to the Prime Minister on November 8, the 15 targeted markets are China, Hong Kong (China), Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, France, Germany, Russia, the UK, and Australia.
The ministry held that the resumption of the flights will contribute to removing difficulties for domestic airlines, while promoting the recovery of economic and tourism activities in localities and the country as a whole.
In the first phase starting from the first quarter of 2022, the flights will not be required to have the list of their passengers approved by authorised agencies, excluding entry-exit and health control requirements.
International passengers flying to Vietnam on regular flights and having vaccine passports will not be required to undergo concentrated quarantine in the second phase of the scheme. (Photo: VNA)In the second phase from the second quarter of 2022, international passengers flying to Vietnam on regular flights and having vaccine passports will not be required to undergo concentrated quarantine.
During the third phase of the scheme, regular international flights will be operated, depending on the demand and developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination rate in Vietnam and the world.
The ministry also proposed the Government decide the specific time to implement the three phases of the scheme on the basis of reports and evaluation of pilot international flights carrying Vietnamese citizens and flights carrying international tourists to some localities such as Kien Giang, Khanh Hoa, Quang Ninh, Da Nang and Quang Nam, as well as the results of each phase.
Flights carrying Vietnamese citizens who pay quarantine fee themselves will be conducted following the instructions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Meanwhile, pilot flights for international tourists will be implemented in line with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s decision./.