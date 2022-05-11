Business E-commerce promoting post-pandemic economic recovery: Experts The Vietnam Online Business Forum (VOBF) 2022 was held by the Vietnam E-Commerce Association (VECOM) in Ho Chi Minh City on May 10, focusing discussions on e-commerce’s role in promoting post-pandemic economic development.

Business FDI – bright spot of Vietnam’s economy amid COVID-19 The Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) released an annual report on foreign investment in Vietnam last year at a meeting in Hanoi on May 10.

Business AEON Mall Vietnam to build trade centre in Hue AEON Mall Vietnam plans to build its first trading centre in the central region, AEON Mall Hue, covering a total 86,000sq.m, with an investment of 170 million USD in Thua Thien-Hue province’s An Van Duong new urban area.

Business Aquatic exports surge nearly 44% in first four months Vietnam earned 3.57 billion USD from aquatic exports in the first four months of this year, posting a year-on-year increase of nearly 44 percent.