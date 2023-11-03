Business Dung Quat Oil Refinery – an investment magnet in Quang Ngai Since the Dung Quat Oil refinery – the first in Vietnam - was put into operation in 2009, it has served as a booster for the Dung Quat Economic Zone and the central province of Quang Ngai as a whole to lure both domestic and foreign investments.

Business Mechanical industry needs State support for market development Domestic mechanical enterprises have proposed that the State strengthen mechanisms and policies on developing the market for the mechanical industry.

Business Measures sought to enhance rice value chain efficiency Rice experts, businesses and management officials gathered at a conference held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 3 to discuss measures to enhance the efficiency of Vietnam’s rice value chain.

Business Int'l experience in responsible business practice shared in Hanoi workshop Delegates from the EU and Thailand shared experience in building and enforcing policies on responsible business practice (RBP) at a workshop in Hanoi on November 3.