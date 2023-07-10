Business Selling fresh fruits via live streaming forecast to boom Selling fresh fruits and agricultural products through live streaming, a trend that has exploded in the Chinese market recently, will likely boom in Vietnam as well, trade experts have forecast.

ASEAN Vietnam becomes largest ASEAN trading partner of Cambodia Vietnam became the largest trading partner of Cambodia among ASEAN members in the first five months of this year. Trade between the two neighboring countries made up nearly 50% of the total between Cambodia and the grouping during the period.

Business Ministry of Finance unveils wrongdoings of insurance companies The sale of insurance products through agency channels, including banks of some insurers, saw many violations, especially regarding the consultation of bank staff and brokers, according to the Ministry of Finance’s inspection result report.

Business Vietjet Air to run 17 weekly flights on Vietnam-Australia routes Budget carrier Vietjet Air plans to gradually increase the frequency of its round-trip flights between Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City and Australia to 17 per week in a bid to meet high travel demand during the peak season.