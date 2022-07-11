Ministry refutes rumor on travel ban of giant corporation leader
Lieut. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security on July 11 stated that the information posted on social networks about preventive measures imposed on the head of a large enterprise is incorrect.
Lieut. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Lieut. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security, on July 11 stated that the information posted on social networks about preventive measures imposed on the head of a large enterprise is incorrect.
According to Xo, in recent days, a number of social media accounts have spread information that a head of a large corporation was banned from leaving the country because he was being investigated.
The ministry confirmed that such information is false and incorrect, he said, adding that currently, its professional departments are verifying and clarifying who has been behind the rumor for strict handling in accordance with the law.
The rumor on the person, who has a certain influence on the stock and corporate bond markets, not only has severe consequences on the economy, causes damage to many organisations and individuals, but also shows sign of a criminal offence./.