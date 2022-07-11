Business Thermal power companies face difficulties while hydropower benefits The risk of a coal shortage and high input material prices have affected thermal power businesses, while hydropower enterprises are expected to benefit from the higher power selling prices compared to last year.

Business PV Power to put Dakdrinh shares on UPCoM this year The PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) has announced that it will put shares of Dakdrinh Hydroelectricity on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) this year.

Business New cooperation opportunities for Vietnam, EU businesses A Vietnam – European Union (EU) agricultural business forum was held on July 11, on the occasion of an official visit to Vietnam by EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski.