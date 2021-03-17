Culture - Sports Vietnam Cultural Day hosted in Cairo A Vietnam Cultural Day in Cairo was held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and the Egyptian Ministry of Culture on March 16, bringing together local governmental officials, scholars and locals.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese marksmen compete at world tournament in India Vietnam’s shooting team has left for India to take part in the 2021 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun), which is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from March 18 to 29.

Culture - Sports Gold laminating recognised as national heritage Kieu Ky gold laminating craft village in Gia Lam district, Hanoi, has a history of about 300 years.Throughout the years, local people have retained their traditional profession with a craftsmanship process that requires ingenuity and sophistication.The craft has been recognised as one of eight national cultural heritages by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.