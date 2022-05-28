Business FDI disbursement up 7.8 percent in five months Up to 7.71 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) was disbursed in the first five months of this year, up 7.8 percent from the same period in 2021, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Eco dairy complex built in Son La province A closed-loop dairy complex will be built in the northern mountainous province of Son La as a ground-breaking ceremony for the project was held in Moc Chau district on May 28.

Business Quang Tri’s IPs, EZs house investments worth over 20 billion USD Industrial parks (IPs) and economic zones (EZs) in the central province of Quang Tri has attracted 221 projects worth over 472.2 trillion VND (20.3 billion USD) by the end of May, statistics show.