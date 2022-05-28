Ministry requests review of certain FDI projects
The Ministry of Planning and Investment has asked People’s Committees of cities and provinces to instruct relevant agencies to review foreign-invested projects in the localities.
The move aims to raise the quality of foreign investment attraction and remove difficulties facing the FDI firms, as requested by the Government and the Prime Minister.
Under a document dated May 25, 2022 sent to the localities, the ministry said projects with registered capital of at least 100 million USD and an area of at least 50ha, along with real estate ones in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hai Phong, Khanh Hoa and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, each covering 2ha and above, will be reviewed.
Investment registration agencies will look into capital contribution and disbursement, and the implementation of targets set in investment licences by the businesses.
They will also check the firms’ performance in land use and observance of legal regulations on land, construction, finance, employment and environmental protection.
The agencies will sum up difficulties and obstacles to the projects, and propose solutions to accelerate the implementation work./.