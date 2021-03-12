Business Rubber exports rocket in two months Vietnam’s rubber exports in the first two months of 2021 doubled in both volume and value compared to the same period last year, after months of slowdown, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Vietnam Expo 2021 set for April The 30th Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2021) will take place in Hanoi from April 14-17, according to the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad).

Business HCM City eyes 48.1 billion USD in exports in 2021 Ho Chi Minh City has targeted posting export revenue of 48.1 billion USD this year, giving a boost to the shipment of its key earners.