Ministry seeks GWEC’s support for realisation of 2050 net zero target
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked for assistance from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) to help Vietnam realise its net zero emissions target by 2050, especially regarding offshore wind power development, said Minister Nguyen Hong Dien at a working session with Mark Hutchinson, chair of GWEC’s Southeast Asia Task Force.
Dien suggested the council provide advice on financial sources with long-term incentives; technology support and human resources training; and investment and cooperation in offshore wind power production, including building smart grids and producing clean energy.
The official said Vietnam’s strong statements at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) showed the determination of the Party and State in converting traditional energy sources into green and clean energy.
However, changing from coal to wind or gas power was a long process with many difficulties and challenges, he added.
Lauding Vietnam’s efforts and commitments at COP26, Hutchinson affirmed that the GWEC is willing to cooperate with the ministry to organise renewable energy seminars, and share experience regarding the sustainable operation, management and development of renewable energy.
The GEWC will provide supply chain support as well as human resources training for Vietnam's offshore wind power industry, he noted.
Its working group will explore what Vietnam needs to do to attract domestic and foreign preferential financing and work with financial institutions and banks to remove the country’s problems with capital sources for offshore wind power development, said Hutchinson.
Vietnam’s renewable energy sources have reached about 20.7 GW, accounting for more than 27 percent of its total power capacity. In 2021, electricity output from renewable energy sources hit 30 billion kWh./.