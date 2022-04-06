Environment Vietnam welcomes UK's support in renewable energy development: MoIT Deputy Minister The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) welcomes offers given by developed countries, including the UK, to support Vietnam in building legal frameworks and provide Vietnam with necessary technologies, experience and capital to develop renewable energy in order to realise commitments at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), stated Deputy Minister Dang Hoang An.

Environment Central, Central Highlands regions requested to brace for more downpours The Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has asked authorities in the Central and Central Highlands to get prepared to respond to heavy rain, whirlwind, flash floods and landslides as well as tropical depressions, storms which may occur earlier than normal.

Environment Con Dao National Park attracts eco-tourism projects The management authority of the Con Dao National Park on the island of Con Dao in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has agreed to lease more than 70 hectares of land to the Saigon Pearl Investment Co., Ltd for the development of an eco-tourism project.

Environment Frost covers Fansipan peak in mid-spring Frost appeared on the Fansipan peak early April 2 as temperature dropped below zero degree C despite the fact that it is already mid-spring now.