Environment Ministries, localities directed to prepare for consecutive storms Ministries, sectors and localities must remain active in responding to storm Etau and subsequent storms, Tran Quang Hoai, deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, has said.

Environment Tropical depression grows into storm Etau A tropical depression has strengthened into a tropical storm named Etau, the 12th in the East Sea this year, and is moving west towards the central coast of Vietnam.

Environment Ben Tre province acts to cope with saltwater intrusion The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre will step up measures over the next five years to cope with saltwater intrusion in its rivers during the dry season, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Environment Environmental protection must be at core of socio-economic development targets: experts Predictions on the intensity and impacts of environmental issues on various socio-economic aspects must be highlighted in the draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress, said deputy head of the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) Nguyen Hung Thinh.